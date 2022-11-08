Share:

LAHORE-The three-day Commissioner Karachi Allama Iqbal Cup football series will get underway from November 9 at Agha Khan Gymkhana Garden East, Karachi.

According to In-charge Commissioner Karachi Sports Committee Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon will inaugurate the football series on November 9 at Agha Khan Gymkhana Garden East, Karachi. The series will be played between Karachi Football Club U-15 and Gha Khan Gymkhana U-15 on November 9, 11 and 14.

Iqbal Memon assured the organizers of his all-out support, saying, “We want to engage our youth in healthy sporting activities and with proper facilities and opportunities, we want to see them excel at higher level. The more our youth remain busy in sports activities, the better and healthier our country will be.”

The Commissioner also appealed the Karachiites and the entire country to pray for their national cricket team, which will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Sydney, Australia on November 9. “Now every individual of the national team has to take the responsibility and play a key role in the team’s triumph. If they play fearless cricket and try to give their best, no one can stop them from lifting the World Cup.”