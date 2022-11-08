LAHORE - An accountability court on Monday granted interim bail to former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar till November 22 in an illegal liquor licence case. The court ordered the former chief minister to submit surety bonds of Rs500,000 for availing the relief of the bail. Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk passed the orders while hearing a bail application filed by the Usman Buzdar. Buzdar’s counsel argued before the court that the bureau had launched an inquiry against his client and others on the charges of granting an illegal liquor license to a hotel in violation of rules. He submitted that the bureau had launched the inquiry with malafide intention whereas it did not have mandate for the purpose. He submitted that his client wanted to join the investigations but it was feared that the authorities might arrest him. He mentioned that his client had availed protective bail from the LHC Multan bench in the matter.
Share: