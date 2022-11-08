Share:

LAHORE - An accountabil­ity court on Monday granted interim bail to former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar till November 22 in an illegal liquor licence case. The court ordered the former chief min­ister to submit surety bonds of Rs500,000 for availing the relief of the bail. Accountabil­ity Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk passed the orders while hearing a bail application filed by the Usman Buzdar. Buz­dar’s counsel argued before the court that the bureau had launched an inquiry against his client and others on the charges of granting an illegal liquor license to a hotel in violation of rules. He submitted that the bureau had launched the inquiry with malafide intention whereas it did not have mandate for the pur­pose. He submitted that his client wanted to join the investigations but it was feared that the au­thorities might arrest him. He mentioned that his client had availed protective bail from the LHC Multan bench in the matter.