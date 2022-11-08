Share:

PESHAWAR - A senior commander of the outlawed Islamic State (IS) was killed and three others were arrested in injured condition during a joint operation of the Counter Terrorism Department and security forces in the Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district early on Monday. An official of the CTD said that one Jawan was martyred during the operation, and a captain was also injured. The operation was launched in response to a tip-off about the presence of militants in Jamrud’s Ghareeza area who were planning a major terrorist attack in Peshawar. When CTD and security forces surrounded the house where the terrorists were hiding, the miscreants opened fire on security personnel, martyring one Jawan and injuring another. The exchange of fire between security forces and militants lasted for three hours, after which a search and clearance operation was launched. During the operation, the IS commander Liaqat Ali was killed, and three others who were injured while fleeing the scene were apprehended. According to sources, commander Liaqat was a senior leader of the outlawed IS-K and was also involved in the recent grenade attack on Regi Model Town police station, the martyrdom of an FC solider in Khyber’s Alamgodar area, the martyrdom of a police officer in Nowshera and the injuring of two others, and the martyrdom of a police constable in Mathra. Furthermore, the slain terrorist was involved in martyring another cop in Khazana, a grenade attack on police in Karkhano, and other heinous crimes.The CTD personnel recovered heavy weapons and explosives from terrorists’ possession.