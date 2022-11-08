Share:

Peshawar - Dengue claimed another life in the provincial capital on Monday while 327 fresh cases of the diseases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last two days. According to a spokesman of the Integrated Disease Surveillance & Response System of the KP Health Department, the disease has claimed 17 lives so far in this season and the total cases have been 20,235 till filing of this report. On Monday, Peshawar reported the highest number of cases, ie 124. While hospitals in the provincial metropolis receive dengue patients on a daily basis, not all patients require hospitalisation. Some patients are treated and discharged, while others are admitted to the hospital. Medical professionals advise people to cover their body parts, particularly their feet, to avoid mosquito bites. They also recommend covering water at home and elsewhere because dengue mosquitoes thrive in water. An official in the health sector, on the other hand, told this correspondent that the figures released by the KP government are not accurate. “The actual number of cases is much higher, but statistics show a low number of cases. On the ground, measures such as fumigation and others are not being implemented properly to contain the disease. Also, there are many patients, who treat themselves at local health clinics and not registered in the health authorities’ records,” he claimed.