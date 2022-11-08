Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWD) on Monday approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 17.180 billion [Rs 17,180.908 million]. These schemes were approved in the 25th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23. The approved developmental schemes includ­ed Rehabilitation of Bund Road from Babu Sabu Interchange to Ring Road along with Provision of Underpass at Gulshan-E-Ravi T Junction at the cost of Rs. 4,959.317 million, Institute of Urol­ogy & Transplantation Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 6,369.170 million, Programme for Provision of CT Scan Service in Selected THQs on Outsourced Model at the cost of Rs. 997.200 mil­lion, Establishment of Chemical Block at Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology, R.Y Khan at the cost of Rs. 770.416 million, Rehabilitation of Jhang Gojra Road, Jhang at the cost of Rs. 1,521.367 million and Construc­tion/ Rehabilitation/ Widening of Road from Dhal Bangish to Head Khokhra via Bhau Ghaseet Pur I/C Links UJC to Luqman and Ojhrian, Haji Chakk, Dhakkar via Kirariwala, Jhanddu, Chachian.