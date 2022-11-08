Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, isolated rain-wind with thunderstorm and snow over hilly areas is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Lahore sixteen, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar fourteen, Quetta twelve, Gilgit five, Murree seven and Muzaffarabad nine degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while partly cloudy with chances of rain and thunderstorm in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla six degree centigrade, Jammu fifteen, Leh minus three, Anantnag and Shopian seven degree centigrade.