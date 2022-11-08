Share:

SUJAWAL-Efforts have been taken for establishing the first-ever Cadet College in Jati taluka of district Sujawal.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office on Monday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imtiaz Ali Abro has said the need for education was inevitable in this modern age while acquiring modern education was also the need of the hour.

He expressed these views during the visit to land allocated by the district administration for establishing Cadet College in Jati taluka of Sujawal. Lt Commander 32 creek SM Uzair Shah also accompanied him. The DC said a suitable site had been selected for establishing Cadet College so that this great project could be completed at the earliest.

Officers of Revenue and other relevant departments on the occasion gave a detailed briefing to the DC about land. Officers of the Pakistan Navy, Revenue and other relevant departments were also present on the occasion.