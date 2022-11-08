Share:

ISLAMABAD - In the backdrop of the recent events in Punjab, though it is crystal clear that the federal and the provincial governments would ultimately lock their horns over two top appointments in Punjab however at the same time question once again arises that who will finally prevail in this tussle. The read of the relevant rules and the expert opinion sought by this scribe transpired that if a deadlock over the appointment of the Chief Secretary and the Inspector General of Police emerged between the federal and a provincial government, the final authority by law to make such appointment is the Prime Minister. According to the Rule 15 (IV) of the Civil Service of Pakistan (Composition and Cadre) Rules, 1954, a Pakistan Administrative Services officer shall be posted as Chief Secretary in a Province by the Prime Minister or a person authorised by him in consultation with the Chief Minister or a person authorised by him and due consideration will be given to the recommendations of the Chief Minister or a person authorised by him. However, the rules provided that consultation will mean the intimation of a name, or a panel of names of PAS officers to be conveyed to the concerned Chief Minister preferably in writing. The rules stated further that if there is no response from the Chief Minister within 15 days, then Prime Minister will proceed to make such an appointment of the named officer and it will be deemed to have the approval of the Chief Minister. It is also provided in the rules that if emergent situation arises, Prime Minister instead of a written communication can also consult the Chief Minister on telephone and convey his proposal and if the Chief Minister did not respond back for 15 days, Prime Minister can appoint an officer. Furthermore, in 1993, an agreement was reached between the provinces and the federal government regarding the appointment of Chief Secretary and the IG police according to which the federal government will have to send a panel of officers to the provincial government that will have to give its consent. However, later the provincial governments started to send their panel of officers for the appointment as well. Nowadays, the political temperature in the country is very high due to the ongoing long march led by the former prime minister Imran Khan to oust the incumbent federal government. The situation is fuelled further when the Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar requested the federal government to withdraw his services from the province and place at the disposal of the federal government. It is worth to mention that the Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal is already on leave and he also wants to leave the headship of provincial bureaucracy in Punjab. In normal circumstances, the aforementioned appointments are made by the Prime Minister in consultation with the respective Chief Minister however in present scenario the situation becomes difficult to fill the positions as routine matter. It is no secret anymore that the former primer wants to use his provincial governments against the federal government and it is evident from the events in the last couple of days when administration and the police fully facilitated the ruling party in staging unlawful protest across the Punjab including forced closure of roads in Rawalpindi. When contacted, the former Federal Secretary and the former President of the PAS Officers Association Rabiya Javeri Agha maintained that in case of a conflict over the appointment, the Prime Minister will finally prevail according to the law. She however explained that sometimes the practicality of the law is different than its sprit. Another former federal secretary while talking on the issue said that the appointing authority of the chief secretary and IGP is the Prime Minister and consultation with the Chief Minister is a secondary thing. He said it is another debate that a chief secretary or IGP appointed by the federal government at its own can successfully hold its office or not but one thing is quite clear that Prime Minister can make such appointment and withdrawal of an officer as well.