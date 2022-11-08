Share:

An FIR against the attempted assassination of PTI chairman Imran Khan has been registered on the Supreme Court's order several days after the PTI chief came under an attempt on his life.

The apex court issued an order to the IG of Punjab police, Faisal Shahkar to file the FIR in line with the law. He was also ordered to submit a report within 24 hours.

The PTI leaders have rejected the FIR and called it a "mockery of the law and the top court's order."

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the FIR is nothing more than a piece of paper if it doesn't name the three accused nominated by Imran Khan. The PTI will only accept an FIR if the names of the three high officials are on it.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib called into question the credibility of the Punjab police, saying they are unable to do justice in this case.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar also discredited the FIR and said the FIR should be re-named 'NRO.'

The FIR has been lodged at the City police station in Wazirabad with sub-inspector Aamir Shahzad as the complainant.

The prime suspect, Naveed, who was captured from the crime scene, has been nominated in the case. The FIR was registered under various charges including terrorism, murder and attempt to murder with sections 302, 324, 440 and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 included.

The fire was opened from the left side of the container, states the text of the FIR. Naveed son of Bashir, is now under the custody of the CTD Lahore.

According to the FIR, Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were headed to Wazirabad from Allahwala Chowk, when at 4pm, the accused, Naveed opened fire from the left side of the container, killing Muazzam son of Nawaz of Bharoki Cheema, who was a participant of the rally.

The FIR says the gun attack left Imran Khan wounded. The FIR also mentions 11 other wounded individuals, including Muhammed Ahmed Chhattah and Hamza Altaf.

One of the activists participating in the procession, Hasan Ibtisam, tried to capture the shooter and because of his intervention, the attacker could not fire any other shots, the text says.

The police said the FIR has been sealed and will be presented before the court today. The FIR will be made public after the apex court sees it.

The SC order comes a couple of days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif requested Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court commission to investigate the assassination attack against Imran Khan.

“The chief justice should form a full court commissioner to end this chaos and evil. If my appeal is not listened to, questions will be raised in future,” the prime minister said addressing a press conference in Lahore.

The prime minister stressed that the commission would be beneficial for the country and nation.

He said that he would request CJP to present the matter in front of this commission and maintained that it is his duty to take action against accusations targeting institutions.