Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Physiotherapy Association (BPA) has been observing symbolic hunger strike in the sym­bolic hunger strike camp set up outside Quetta Press Club for the last five months besides staging a protest sit-in on red zone near Chief Minister’s Secretariat in support of its demands, but genu­ine demands of BPA have not yet been addressed. These views were expressed by Dr Rashid, Chair­man, Balochistan Physiotheraphy Association (BPA) while addressing a press conference in the protest camp of BPA outside Quetta Press Club here on Monday. Demanding for creation of posts of physiotherapist doctors in all District Head­quarters Hospital and fifty bedded hospitals of the province, set up Physical Therapy and Rehabilita­tion Centres in all the Tertiary-care and Teaching Hospitals of the province, provide House Job fa­cilities to all doctors of Physical Therapy, he said of demands of Balochistan Physiotherapy Asso­ciation were not entertained, BPA would be com­pelled to start observing hunger strike unto death in the protest camp of BPA already set up outside Quetta Press Club. He said that Dr Nisar, Dr Javed and Dr Ajmal Sana would observe hunger strike unto death, adding, “If anything happens to the protesting members of BOA during hunger strike unto death, Government of Balochistan, Chief Min­ister Balochistan and Minister for Health will be responsible.” Separately, Balochistan Physiother­apy Association staged a protest demonstration outside Quetta Press Club on mining, demanding the authorities to accede to the genuine demands of Balochistan Physiotherapy Association