ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 600 on Monday and was sold at Rs151, 800 against its sale at Rs151,200, the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 514 and was sold at Rs 130,144 against Rs129, 630, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 119,300 against its sale at Rs 118, 827, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1,610 and Rs 1,380.31 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $05 and was sold at $1,676 against its sale at $1,681, the association reported.