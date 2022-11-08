Share:

ISLAMABAD - The treasury benches in the National Assembly yesterday came down hard on PTI Chairman Imran Khan for disrupting the political environment and causing economic instability in the country with his political narrative. Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood, on a point order, remarked that Imran Khan should be de-linked from the national politics for his irresponsible behaviour. He was of the view that the PTI Chairman was imposed on the country as per international agenda. “His black deeds during his regime should be shared with all,” he said, adding it was also responsibility of the National Assembly Speaker to issue his orders against the Chairman PTI according to the rules. “We [government] will counter your nefarious designs and narrative at every forum,” he said, strongly criticizing Imran Khan for holding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and a senior army officer responsible for the attack on him. About registration of FIR of the long march firing incident, JUI-F member blamed that Imran himself and his party leadership were main hurdles in registration of FIR. “PTI government damaged our relations with friendly countries but the present government is now reviving them on strong economic footings,” he said. Another member from treasury benches Chaudhry Bashir Virk said that Imran Khan was launched in Pakistan to economically destroy the country. “There is high time for patriotic Pakistanis to rise against such a person,” he said. Minister of State for Cabinet Division Muhammad Hashim, on his turn, demanded a judicial commission on the firing on Imran Khan. “It should also be ascertained how many bullets Imran Khan received,” he said. A member of Jamaat-e-Islami Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali called upon the chair to issue directives to the government to ban release of a film in the country which teaches homosexuality. He said the government had allowed launching of film which has won an award in France, in the country. He also regretted release of highly objectionable video clip of Senator Azam Swati and demanded such an action against those responsible. Earlier, Minister for Law Ayaz Sadiq said both the federal and provincial governments have collectively played their role to extend help to the flood affected people.