LAHORE-HR-V 2022 has been exciting Pakistani customers since its launch. There has been a high footfall at dealerships for bookings and the deliveries have already started. President HACPL Takafumi Koike handed over the first HR-V to customer Ramzan Ahmad, who is very excited to start a new exhilarating journey with his All-new HR-V 2022.

Ahmed thanked HACPL for the seamless booking and delivery process and for the considerate gesture of being presented with his car personally by the President HACPL, Takafumi Koike. Additionally, other members from the HACPL management also participated in this event including Amir Nazir, General Manager Sales & Marketing, Iqbal Ahmad, Senior General Manager Aftersales, along with dealership owner Mir Shoaib. The roads of Pakistan will now witness HR-V at large, this will be starting of a new era of SUV from HACPL in the Pakistan Market.