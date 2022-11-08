Share:

Mardan-Hundreds of activists of civil society and the Tahafuz-e-Nazaria Pakistan Movement on Monday staged a rally and raised slogans in support of the Pakistan army and against the PTI chairman Imran and other leaders. The participants of the rally raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan army and against the PTI.

Later, former Members Provincial Assembly (MPA) Obaid Khan Mayar, Adnan Bacha, Hafiz Naeem Mamut Khel, President Women’s Chamber Of Commerce Aqeela Sumbal, and others while addressing a news conference at the Mardan Press Club, termed PTI’s long march as a riotous march and a plot to divide the country and claimed that some individuals are pushing the nation toward civil war out of selfish motives.

Speakers said that under a conspiracy, poison is being mixed in the minds of the youth and they are being incited against the institutions to spread chaos in the country but the nation and the new generation are conscious, they will not fall under the influence of vested interests.

The entire country, according to speakers, is supporting its army. Speakers claimed that Imran Khan is attempting to destabilise the nation and that the entire country must work together to safeguard it, not only the army. They claimed that Imran Khan lost his senses after being ousted from office by the opposition party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Speakers also strongly condemned the PTI Mardan MPAs for chanting slogans against the army in the protest rally. They said that Pakistan Army stands with the nation in every hour of difficulty and appreciates their sacrifices and services and they will stand against those elements, who are plotting against the Pakistan army.