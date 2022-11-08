Share:

LONDON-Olivia Attwood has had to withdraw from this year’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! after just one day, on medical grounds. The Love Island star appeared in Sunday’s first episode, skydiving out of a helicopter on arrival, alongside fellow contestant, DJ Chris Moyles.

A show spokesman said Attwood had left as a precaution before medics advised it was not safe for her to return. He said she had been “brilliant” and would be “very much missed”. The long-running ITV reality show enjoyed a bump in ratings for its opening episode on Sunday, compared with 2021’s opening show in Wales. An average audience of 9.1m tuned in for the programme, which returned to Australia for the first time in two years after the pandemic. Last year’s debut, set in a Welsh castle for the second year running, was seen by an average of 8.03m. Singer Boy George and former England sports stars Mike Tindall and Jill Scott were among the other celebrities landing in the jungle on Sunday - with MP Matt Hancock due to join later as an extra campmate. Before being made to do a tandem parachute jump out of a helicopter, Attwood was seen giving herself a little pep talk. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said, jokingly adding: “Just need to get back on safe ground.” After landing safely, she declared it to be “the most amazing thing I’ve done ever.” The TV personality and model had an auspicious start to her short time on the show, as she and Boy George were voted for by the public as jungle VIPs.

But this turned out to mean Very Isolated Person, rather than Very Important Person. “I am equal parts flattered and unnerved the public voted for me to be a VIP,” she said, on discovering the news. They were joined by their chosen guests, Moyles and Scarlette Douglas, with the foursome having to stay marooned on an island outside the camp for their first night, which also turned out to be Attwood’s last. Attwood, who has also appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, last year fronted the documentary Getting Filthy Rich, exploring the world of people “selling sex” online. The 31-year-old had previous experience of bush tucker trials, having appeared on I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off show, Extra Camp, where she was made to eat sheep brains. But she departs the main show before the trials have begun.