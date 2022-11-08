Share:

LARKANA-Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon, and leader of Pakistan People’s Party (Ladies Wing) MPA Faryal Talpar reached Lahori Mahalla on Monday evening and condoled with the relatives of martyred DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto in Ghotki district. They expressed their grief and sorrow over the loss.

Speaking to the media, Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon said that I have met the wounded soldiers in the encounter whose spirits were very high. “Those who are saying to improve the law and order situation in the province, I must tell them that the Sindh police have worked hard before and are working harder even now and will try to give a full response to this incident,” he maintained.

He said that the Sindh government has set a price for the heads of seven dacoits, whose hideouts have been identified and we will conduct a thorough operation. He said that the bandits are dictating the police but we have not taken dictation before and we will not take it in the future. He said that police have eliminated such bandits who were involved in terrorism.

He said that in terms of resources and technology, compared to the last 10 years, the police now have modern weapons and better quality APCs and the Sindh government has given three billion rupees to upgrade the CTD. He said that the performance of CTD and police is also improving.

He said that our effort is to identify the accused who martyred the police officers and officials and conduct intelligence-based operations against them. He said that I saw the morale of the Ghotki police very high and we will definitely reach these accused soon. He said that the border of Ghotki district is bordered by Sindh-Balochistan and Punjab provinces, so RPO Bahawalpur and SSP Rahim Yar Khan were also present in our meeting held in Sukkur (on Monday), so we have better mutual support.

He said that we are in the phase of buying better weapons, so if the police have better technology and better weapons, the police will demonstrate better performance. He said that the chief minister presided over a meeting in Sukkur on Sunday who assured to give better weapons to police.

He said that there was a convoy system 15 years ago, but even during that time, the police conducted operations and achieved success, but now the situation in some districts especially Kashmore, Ghotki and Shikarpur has improved and there are some problems as well, but he is sure, he added, that the police will perform. He said we will have to stand up on our own feet and with the cooperation of the people, the police will perform better, he hoped.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Ghanwar Ali Leghari and Political Secretary to Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jamil Ahmed Soomro offered condolence to the family members of martyred DSP Obaro (Ghotki) Abdul Malik Bhutto, who embraced martyrdom in an attack by a gang of armed dacoits on police party in Kacha (Riverine) area, near Rawanti town of Ghotki district on Sunday.

They expressed condolences with his brother Advocate Abdul Waris Bhutto and other members of his family. They also prayed to God Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family.