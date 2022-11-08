Share:

The record of FIR registered in the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan during the long march has been submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Supreme Court on Monday had directed the Punjab IGP to register the FIR of the assassination attempt on Imran Khan within 24 hours.

The report of FIR registration was submitted by the Punjab IGP to the supreme court. The report submitted by Punjab’s top cop stated that FIR has been registered into the incident in light of the directions of the Supreme Court.

The case has been registered at the Wazirabad city police station under sections 302, 324 sections.

During Monday’s hearing, CJP Justice Omar Ata Bandial observed that the delay in FIRs means evidence is being lost, and the Supreme Court will ensure the smooth running of the criminal justice system, the CJP remarked.

CJP Bandial further said that it is a judicial responsibility, even if the provincial government has a different position, the police should act according to the law.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.