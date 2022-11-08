Share:

ISLAMABAD-Lets’ Grow Together – a community of entrepreneurs- will hold a grand event of Islamabad Women Gala 2022 here on November 12 at F-9 Park to promote home-based women workers and artisans.

A two-day colourful gala is being organized for the third time featuring as many as 150 stalls of made-in-Pakistan homemade products by women entrepreneurs including a variety of lifestyle exhibits like fashion products, interior décor products, furniture, resin art, paintings, garments and jewellery.

A food court will also be set up at F-9 park to offer a variety of foods for the families and visitors in a cultural environment while some stalls would be dedicated to imported products for income generation of women entrepreneurs, said Ambreen Haider, Leader of Lets Grow Together Community while talking to APP.

Women Gala Islamabad is a fun-filled event, encouraging women entrepreneurs across the country and over 150 women entrepreneurs will participate in the event working for the welfare of local community of women entrepreneurs in Islamabad.

Lets Grow Together Community is a dedicated platform for handmade, homemade, art and craft entrepreneurs especially women working with the mission to create economic opportunities. It facilitates the beneficiaries through various platforms exclusively aimed to create business opportunities for small entrepreneurs at various where artisans can display their products, share their business stories, outline their own terms, interact and network with their counterparts, she said, adding that “such events help empower women, educate children, improve health and enable communities to thrive and succeed.”

“The LGT community of home based women crafters is working on self help basis. We aim to provide a platform to home based entrepreneurs who need help with establishing their businesses. We strongly believe in `buy local, support local’ and this is why our community is growing at a large scale,” she said.