Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over hilly areas) is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was still affecting most upper and western parts of the country and may persist in western parts till Tuesday. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan and lower Sindh. The rainfall recorded in Punjab was: Murree 36 mm; Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 27, Chaklala 25, Kachehri 21); Islamabad (Zero Point 24, Bokra 18, Airport, Saidpur 17, Golra 14); Chakwal 20; Bhakkar 08; Attock; Mangala 07; Layyah 05; Jhelum; Noorpur Thal; and Joharabad 02 mm. On the other hand, rainfall recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was: Malam Jabba 32; Pattan 27; Balakot 25; Kakul 18; Cherat 11; Peshawar (City); Kalam 10; Dir (Upper 09, Lower 07); Bannu 07; DI Khan (City 07, Airport 04); Saidu Sharif 05; Drosh; Mardan 04; and Bacha Khan Airport and Mirkhani 03 mm. The rainfall recorded in other areas was: Parachinar 02m; Chitral 01; Kashmir (Garhi Dupatta 28, Rawalakot 25, Muzaffarabad Airport 21 and City 19); Kotli12; Gilgit-Baltistan (Hunza 08, Astor 07, Bagrot 06, Babu Sir 04, Gilgit 02, Chilas, Gupis 01); Balochistan (Khuzdar 04, Chaman, Zhob 02, Samungli 010; Karachi (Quaidabad 02, Saddar 01); and Thatta 02mm. The lowest temperatures recorded were: Leh -05, Kalam -01, and Ziarat and Babusar 01 °C.