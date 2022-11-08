Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Secretary Defence Lt Gen (retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi on Monday appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to play his role in ending the present stalemate by making major stakeholders sit together only to arrive at a consensus solution. He suggested that early elections should be announced immediately after the appointment of the next Army Chief to bring the country out of the present political turmoil. But at the same time, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan should be told clearly that appointment of Army Chief cannot be his choice and selection will be done according to the Constitution, he also said. In an open appeal to the CJP, Lt Gen (retd) Lodhi urged the apex court to take a suo motu notice in the supreme national interest, which “will go in history as a great service to the country and its Constitution.” He underlined that he was suggesting a way out though not in a position or a stature to provide any guidelines to the court. Unveiling his suggestions, Lodhi requested the CJP to summon or invite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and former prime minister Imran Khan to make them sit in his chamber, and ask them that they would leave only after arriving at a consensus solution. “Imran Khan be told that appointment of Army Chief cannot be his choice and selection will be done as given in the Constitution.” He further said that the PM should be asked to announce the date of elections immediately after the next COAS is appointed only for the sake of peace and political stability. Lodhi said that the SC, Election Commission and Armed Forces should ensure fair, transparent and peaceful elections.