Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the Water and Sanitation Services Company Peshawar (WSSP) to take pre-emptive measures for drainage of rainwater at different spots including University Road and Kohat Road and said that it must be ensured that there is no water on the roads after rain. Presiding over a meeting of WSSP, the Chief Minister directed company to improve their performance, adding that providing a clean and healthy environment for the citizens is the priority of the provincial government. He clarified that all required resources to this end will be provided on a priority basis to ensure sanitation as per public expectations. Provincial Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Gandapur, Chairman WSSP Rizwan Bangash, Chief Executive Officer WSSP and other senior officials attended the meeting. Mahmood Khan stressed the need for a special sanitation campaign to ensure cleanliness in the provincial capital. He said that all relevant departments must fulfil their responsibilities in a coordinated manner. The meeting was briefed in detail about the performance of WSSP and it was said that WSSP provides services to 3.3 million population in 65 union councils and 233 neighbourhood councils of district Peshawar. It was also said that 20,000 tons of waste is disposed of by the company on monthly basis, while 12,000 complaints related to tube-wells and sanitation services had been resolved during last year. A total of 1200 water samples were tested during one year to ensure supply of clean drinking water to consumers. Moreover, a real-time water quality testing system has been introduced in WSSP. A tracking system has also been installed on garbage vehicles to monitor their movement. The participants were told that all water filtration plants being operated by WSSP have been made fully functional. A total of 540 tube wells are being operated by WSSP while solarisation of at least 50 percent of them will save Rs500 million annually. Besides, seventy thousand new water connections will be installed in the next seven years, which will result in revenue generation of Rs66 million per year. The meeting was informed that the machinery required for the expansion of WSSP to the new union councils had been purchased, which included 33 mini- tippers, four excavators, 16 tractors and other machinery. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that there would be no compromise on the cleanliness of the provincial capital and all concerned authorities should strictly monitor sanitation activities. The Chief Minister also directed the relevant authorities to identify ghost employees in WSSP and take legal action against them. He said that provision of basic services for the citizens is the responsibility of the government and there is no room for negligence in this regard.