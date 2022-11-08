Share:

The law-and-order condition is now getting from bad to worse. This has bought about a nerve-shaking situation. Everybody is anxious about the chaos. Miscreants disobey the law, violate ethics and decide on various methods of plunder that involve weapons of a different sort. People do not feel safe anywhere. Citizens of our city are robbed of their precious things in the daylight. The law enforcement agencies do not fulfil their duties and appear to be silent.

“Law grinds the weak and the strong rules over the law.”

Our city needs to be cleaned of these crimes. The concerned authorities should take serious notice of these disorders and try to improve the problems.

SABIHA ABID,

Karachi.