LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed a petition, filed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah challenging an inquiry of assets beyond means by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The division bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural, heard the petition. As the proceedings started, NAB Prosecutor Faisal Bukhari submitted that the bureau had filed its reply on the court directions. Rana Sanaullah’s counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested his client in connection with a drug case, but he had secured bail from the Lahore High Court. He submitted that the ANF had accused his client of amassing assets from the drug business whereas NAB had alleged that all assets were amassed through corruption. He submitted that the bureau had also issued a notice to his client for investigations and the same had been challenged. To a court query about the status of the inquiry, the prosecutor submitted that the bureau was still investigating the matter.