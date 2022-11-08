Share:

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD - Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday recused himself from hearing a petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf (PTI) Chairman Imran khan, challenging a call-up notice, issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the foreign funding case. Justice Bajwa referred the petition to the LHC chief justice with a request for fixing it before another bench. The PTI chairman had filed the petition submitting that the FIA had launched an illegal inquiry into foreign funding case, and issued a call-up notice to him for appearance before an investigation team on November 7. He submitted that the impugned notice was not only unlawful but without jurisdiction. He pleaded with the court to quash the notice and also declare the FIA inquiry illegal and without lawful authority. In August 2022, the FIA launched an investigation against the PTI leadership after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared in its verdict that the party had, indeed, received illegal funding. Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party on Monday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s long march is against the human rights. PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari warned Imran Khan to refrain from disrupting the state affairs under the guise of protest. He claimed that it will be impossible for Imran Khan to face the public anger. In a statement, he said the provincial government strongly condemned blocking of roads in Punjab and also of national highways. “It is shameful that the provincial government nominated by Imran Khan in Punjab has made Lahore the center of conspiracy against the country and the nation,” he added. Bukhari said Imran Khan had lost power and authority and was becoming deadly due to the coronavirus epidemic. “The cure for the brutal mentality of the Shero Tiger is political resistance and constitutional legal reform through public power,” he contended. The PPP leader claimed that this is not a protest against the government rather against the people. “This is creating instability. The nexus of anarchic groups that weaken institutions is dangerous for the country,” he said. Bukhari said that the country’s economic destruction agenda will not be allowed to succeed with the power of the people, as the country will become unstable. “The law will come into action against the culprits who are burning properties,” he warned