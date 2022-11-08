Share:

NAUNDERO-A 28-year young man Sharjeel son of Muhammad Anwar Katpar was gunned down and his body was found from the bushes of Hassan Wahan Laro (Turn) located within the limits of Naundero police station on Monday morning. On receipt of information, SHO Shahid Memon and DSP Shahjahan Shah rushed to the scene very late, took custody of the dead body, his bike and other valuables and shifted to Rural Health Centre for legal formalities. He was hit with six bullets in various parts of the body, police said. Mohammad Hassan Katpar, uncle of the deceased, told media that they don’t have any enmity with anyone. He said police should thoroughly probe and expose the criminals by doing justice with the blood of the deceased. He said no irrelevant person should be held accountable in this case and only those be brought to justice who are involved in the heinous crime. He said the deceased was a salesman in a pharmaceutical company and used to go to Larkana in the morning and come back in the evening daily to earn livelihood for his poor family.

SSP Dr Muhammad Imran took notice of the matter and directed DSP to arrest the culprits forthwith by constituting an investigation team.