FAISALABAD - Mechanized farming is imperative to enhance sugarcane production in the country in order to cater to domestic needs and fetch precious foreign exchange. This was stated by Additional Director General (Farm & Training) Agriculture Punjab Dr Ishtiaq Hussain while addressing a meeting at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) on Monday. He said that sugarcane is a cash crop which played a pivotal role in stabilizing agri economy. He said that Pakistan is ranked among 5 top sugarcane producing countries of the world. He said that per acre production of sugarcane is recorded at 709 maunds at global level whereas this ratio is 690 maunds in Punjab. “It means we can compete with the global ratio of sugarcane production easily if we increase our production by adopting mechanized farming”, he added. Dr Shahid Afghan CEO Sugarcane Research Development Board, sugarcane expert Dr Akhlaq Mudassar, entomologist Dr Amir Rasool and others also spoke in the meeting. Later, the meeting approved sugarcane production project 2023-24 after thorough discussion on various issue. FAKE FERTILIZER RECOVERED, OWNER BOOKED The agriculture department recovered fake and sub-standard fertilizer during a crackdown at different locations of Muzaffargarh on Monday. A special team of the agriculture department under the supervision of the Assistant Director of Agriculture launched a crackdown against the fertilizer dealers involved in selling fake and sub-standard fertilizer. The team collected samples from different stores of dealers and sent the samples to an agriculture chemist test laboratory where the samples of Muhammad Tariq Abdullah traders proved fake and sub-standard. The assistant director of agriculture directed to seize of all stock of fertilizer from the store and market and also registered FIR against the owner with the City Kot Addu police station. 7 MORE DENGUE PATIENTS REPORTED IN FAISALABAD At least seven more dengue patients were admitted to government hospitals in the district on Monday. The total number of dengue patients surged to 209 in the district, said coordinator, pandemics Dr Zulqarnain Shabbir here. He said that special arrangements had been made at all government hospitals to provide treatment facilities to patients suffering from dengue fever. He said that no patient died due to dengue fever to date in the district. All patients were kept on separate beds at the hospital. He appealed to the citizens to keep their homes, offices, workplaces clean and drain out stagnant water immediately. The health department’s teams were engaged in surveillance regularly and their performance was also being monitored. He also advised the people to use repellents, and mosquito nets for safety from dengue causing mosquitoes.