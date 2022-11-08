Share:

Peshawar - Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that isolated to scattered rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is likely to occur in some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours. Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mardan Charsadda, Bajaur, Khyber, and Kurram districts may have this weather condition, while the remainder of the province is likely to experience partly overcast skies. During the last 24 hours, widespread rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred over most districts of the province. Similarly, rains recorded in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were as Balakot 26mm, Kalam 24mm, Pattan 22mm, Dir 16mm, Malam Jabba & Kakul 15mm (each), Bannu 13mm, Cherat & Buner 11mm (each), Peshawar City & Bajaur (Pashat) 10mm, Mirkhani 09mm (each), Dera Ismail Khan & Mamad- Gut Bajaur 08mm (each), Timergara & Tirah valley of Khyber 07mm (each), Drosh 06mm, Saidu Sharif 05mm, Takht Bhai, Khar - Bajaur & Landi Kotal - Khyber 04mm (each) and Parachinar - Kurram 02mm. Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 21/12, Chitral 14/07, Timergara 21/12, Dir 14/07, Mirkhani 15/06, Kalam 07/00, Drosh 16/06, Saidu Sharif 17/08, Pattan 18/12, Malam Jabba 08/04, Takht Bhai 21/14, Kakul 15/06, Balakot 18/09, Parachinar 22/06, Bannu 23/14, Cherat 15/06 and D.I. Khan 27/14. The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 0’C in the Kalam area of Swat