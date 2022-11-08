Share:

The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday blocked Murree Road at Shamsabad in Rawalpindi as part of the protest against attack on party chairman Imran Khan.

Citizens faced difficulties due to the closure of the road from both sides.

The PTI workers encamped on the road. Schools in Rawalpindi tehsil remained closed on Tuesday due to the PTI sit-in.

Patients who were going to Benazir Bhutto Hospital faced a lot of difficulties, for they were forced to walk many kilometres due to the closure of the road.

The PTI workers were raising slogans against the government.

It is to be noted here that the PTI continued their protest for the consecutive second day on Tuesday against the attack on party chairman Imran Khan.

The Islamabad police also issued a traffic alert.

Islamabad Police Traffic Alert ! Faizabad All clear for traffic. Srinagar Highway, Motorway Link Road & Airport Link Road. UK pledges £11.6bn to tackle climate change All clear for traffic Islamabad Expressway All clear for traffic. G T Road Diversions placed for both sides of traffic at Margalah Pahari point of GT Road⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) November 8, 2022