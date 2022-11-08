Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Commissioner Sami Ullah Farooq directed price control magistrates to expedite the process of raids and discourage profiteering. According to official sources, the Deputy Commissioner was chairing a meeting to review the performance of Price Control Magistrates and prices of different commodities, here on Monday. He directed officers to lodge FIRs against the hoarders and profiteers involved in artificial inflation. The Deputy Commissioner stated that he would conduct meetings twice in a week to monitor the progress of the price control magistrates. Earlier, the deputy commissioner inspected the process of auction of fruits and vegetables. He instructed officers to ensure cleanliness in the vegetable market. DPO says police trying hard to protect lives and goods of people Police claimed to have held 15 proclaimed offenders (POs) during fifth-day of the search operation launched here Monday. Drugs, liquor and illegal weapons including a 7MM rifle, pistols, bullets, 139 liter liquor and chars were recovered from their possession on the spot. A grand operation was launched under the supervision of SDPOs with the support of Elite Force and Special Branch in all circles of police on the direction of DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah. As many as 350 houses were searched while 500 people checked through biometric verification. All accused were sent to the lock-up before starting further investigation. DPO said local police was trying hard to protect lives and goods of people. He said the aim of the search operation was to ensure peace for the masses. MOTORCYCLE LIFTER HELD WITH STOLEN BIKE Police have arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered a stolen bike from his possession during routine checking on Monday. According to police sources, a police team of City police was led by ASI Muhammad Arshad was on routine patrolling when they stopped a suspicious motorcyclist namely Ali Abbas near Adda Norag Shah and asked him from the documents of the motorcycle. During a counter check through the online mobile application, the motorcycle was found stolen. The police said that the motorcycle registration number KWL/9986 was stolen away from Khanewal in premises of Nawan Sheher police station a few weeks ago. The police took the motorcycle into custody and registered the case against the outlaws. Further investigations were underway from the arrested outlaw, police sources added.