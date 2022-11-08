Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday has started an investigation into the Tosha¬khana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It may be recalled that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Imran Khan from being a member of the National Assembly after the allegations were proved in the Tosha¬khana reference last month.

Meanwhile, the petition against Imran Khan’s disqualification is under hearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

On the other hand, NAB has also started investigating the Toshakhana case.

The accountability watchdog is investigating the matter of racketeering of gifts by the former Prime Minister received from other countries.

NAB has obtained the records of gifts from the cabinet division and government treasury for investigation. DG NAB Rawalpindi is supervising the investigation of the Toshakhana case.