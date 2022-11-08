Share:

LAHORE - The Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship will commence at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex from November 16. According to organizing secretary of the championship and general Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has announced the schedule of the Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship. “All arrangements have been completed for the five-day championship under the supervision of FBBA,” he said. He added seven departments had been divided into two pools as Pool A includes defending champions Pakistan Army, POF, Railways and Navy while Pool B has teams of Pakistan Air Force, Wapda and Police.