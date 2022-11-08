Share:

Johi, a small tehsil town of District Dadu with a population of nearly 3 lacs drew the attention of the world during the floods of 2010 and gained the title of “City of Brave People” for the untiring and inconsistent efforts of people in protecting the city from flood water by constructing a flood protection ring embankment, locally known as “Ring Band”, without the support of any machinery.

It was the month of September 2010 when a huge flow of river water was about to enter Johi city, District and Taluka authorities warned people to vacate the city and seek protection at safer places but the Johians instead of leaving the city, decided to wage a war against deadly flood water and started building protection embankment around the city. In such stress of great turmoil, where the Taluka administration in a state of unevenness left the citizens alone, the people didn’t lose their courage. People belonging to all walks of life, men, women, young ones, and even elderly people took an active part in building a ring band of almost 8 kilometres around the city. Floor bags were filled with mud and placed in sequence, plastic sheets, bamboo and transitional shelter material were used to resist flood water. All the work was being done without any support from heavy machinery.

Flood water consistently increased for more than 3 weeks but Johians never gave up. They worked day and night without any rest and kept the ring bang enlarged with the increasing capacity of flood water. Not only flood water but heavy rains, with overflowing tides couldn’t break the strong intentions of Johians. Flood water stretched from Shahdadkot District to Dadu over several miles and destroyed many cities. The flood water passing from Johi was pouring into Asia’s largest freshwater lake Manchhar. At last, Manchhar couldn’t hold up the flood water as it was filled beyond its storage capacity and burst its banks. The breach in Manchhar lake brought a sigh of rest for the Johians and flood water started decreasing from the ring band.

It is now 2022, and in the same circumstances, a huge flow of water from broken dams from Balochistan destroyed nearly one-third of Sindh. Once again, the administration warned the Johians to vacate the city. Nevertheless, the Johians once again set their positions on ring band and once again with the continuous struggle of day and night they have won the war and repeated history. Once again they have got the title of “City of Brave People”. The difference between the floods of 2010 and 2022 is that the flood water of the latter was more challenging and double in size. This time, the Taluka administration was also supported after seeing the courage of the people in 2010. The ring band has not been extended from 8 to 10 kilometres by covering more villages inside the circle. Johians have once again written history. They successfully saved their city from the monstous flood water.

Despite such sacrifices, the people of Johi are currently grappling with a lot of hardships in their daily lives. The city is disconnected from all the other cities of Sindh due to flood water. High inflation, lack of pure drinking water, and many dangerous diseases such as diarrhoea, malaria, and skin and acute respiratory diseases have doubled the woes of people. The government has completely failed to provide any relief to the people of the city and the people of its surroundings who are camped on the embankments. People of Johi, who gained worldly fame are now being treated as neglected people by the authorities. The state is accountable to take immediate steps to tackle the aforementioned issues in Johi and throughout the province to avoid any other unexpected calamity.

ALI GUL LEGHARI,

Johi.