ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is hosting thousands of Sikhs from India and other countries as the 553th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak started at the Janumasthan Nankana Sahib. The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) made all arrangements to facilitate the Sikh yatrees (pilgrims) despite tensions with India. The main ceremony would be held at Janumasthan today (November 8) in which thousands of Sikh yatrees from all over the world would participate. Despite the defiant attitude of India, Pakistan has facilitated the Sikh community to celebrate their Guru Baba Nanak Dev Ji’s birthday at the Kartarpur Corridor - another proof of Islamabad’s efforts for regional peace. It was due to Islamabad’s efforts that Sikhs were able to visit their holy shrine at this important event. The Kartarpur corridor is a visa-free crossing allowing Indian Sikhs to visit the temple just 4 kilometres inside Pakistan where Baba Guru Nanak died in 1539. The corridor first opened in 2019 for Baba Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary but was later closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The corridor connects Pakistani and Indian Punjab, the birthplace of Sikhism, which was divided between the two countries after they gained independence from Britain in 1947. Sikhs are a tiny minority in Muslim-majority Pakistan, although many of their religious sites remain there. Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations, having fought three fullscale wars since independence over Kashmir, divided between the two countries in parts but claimed by both in its entirety. Hailed as a peace corridor, the Kartarpur crossing was reopened as the nuclear- armed South Asian rival nations upheld their ceasefire agreement in the disputed region for months. Guru Nanak spent his life’s last 18 years at Kartarpur Sahib. His white-domed shrine is visible from across the border in India. Sikh pilgrims from India have a difficult time visiting it and have long been demanding a road link and easing of travel permits. The corridor was described by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as “Corridor of Hope” during his visit to Kartarpur Sahib in February 2020. The Kartarpur corridor was reopened on 29 June 2020 under Covid-19 related protocols after its temporary closure due to the pandemic on 16 March 2020. Pakistan has issued visas to nearly 3,000 Indian pilgrims under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974 to participate in celebrations in several cities in the bordering nation on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak from November 6-15. Every year, a sizeable number of Sikh yatrees or pilgrims from India visit Pakistan for religious festivals and on special occasions. The 2,942 visas issued to Indians by the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi are in addition to those granted to Sikh pilgrims from other countries. ETPB Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani said best facilities including security, accommodation, medical, transport and others would be provide to the yatrees. Additional Secretary Rana Shahid said that Sikh yatrees entered Pakistan from India through Wagha border crossing on November 6, and visited Gurdwara Sucha Soda on November 7. The yatrees will go to Punja Sahib Hassanabdal on November 9. After twoday visit, they would return to Lahore on November 11. The Sikh yatrees will visit Kartarpur, Narowal, and Rori Sahib Aimanabad on November 13 and 14. The pilgrims will return to India through Wagha border crossing on November 15.