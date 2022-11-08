Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi says Pakistan needs 40 billion dollars for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas.

He was addressing "Pakistan- International and National Donors Conference for Relief and Rehabilitation" organized by Pakistan Red Crescent in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The President said that we have to do more for the flood affected people as there are still areas which are disconnected from the rest of the country.

He said the government is taking all possible measures to provide immediate support to them but the international community will also have to come forward.

He said the rehabilitation and reconstruction of affected areas will definitely take time but we have to prepare ourselves for future.

Arif Alvi thanked and appreciated the role of UN Secretary General António Guterres for his ample response to the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel said that we have to do more to cope with the challenge of the climate change.

He said we are working to provide basic needs to flood-affected people.