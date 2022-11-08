Share:

Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports Awn Chaudhry inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at World Travel Market in London.

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation along with provincial tourism departments and private sector stakeholders have setup an impressive pavilion in the World Largest Travel Show.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Awn Chaudhry said the government is making all-out efforts to develop and promote tourism in the country, as it is instrumental for economic growth and employment generation.

The Advisor said it is important to showcase Pakistan as a top tourist destination at international level as the country is blessed with breathtaking natural beauty, rich culture, heritage and great diversity of landscape, offering an unmatched tourism potential.