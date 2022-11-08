Share:

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has said that in the last 24 hours, 4,099 corona tests have been conducted across the country.

According to the data released by the NIH, 4,099 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 25 people have tested positive for the virus.

The rate of positive coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours has been 0.61 percent, in addition, no patient has died due to virus during this period while the condition of 53 patients is critical.