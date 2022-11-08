Share:

Federal govt censured for alleged interference in provincial matters.

LAHORE - The Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khur­shid Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister ChParvez Elahi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and mea­sures to promote inter-provincial harmony. Both the leaders also condemned the federal govern­ment’s lame excuses on various issues. Parvez Elahi regretted that the federal government was interfering in the affairs of the provincial govern­ment and termed it as incomprehensible and un­acceptable.

“The attitude of the federal government towards Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan is not appropriate in any way”; he said and noted that resource-rich Pakistan was composed of federating units includ­ing Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. “If all the federating units develop together, Pakistan will develop. Everyone has to walk together to take the beloved country forward as Pakistan will achieve its destination only through joint efforts”, he fur­ther said and stated that the provincial govern­ment was working to promote inter-provincial harmony. “People living in Gilgit-Baltistan are our brethren and their development and pros­perity is dear to us. The Punjab government will continue its role in the development of Gilgit-Baltistan”, he added and assured that greater cooperation will be extended in the healthcare system, education, information technology and other sectors. Chief Minister GB thanked Parvez Elahi for his cooperation and invited him to visit Gilgit-Baltistan. “The cooperation of the Punjab government for the development of Gilgit-Baltis­tan is worthy of praise and I am grateful for the support”, he added and concluded that the federal government needed to reconsider its attitude. Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Raan, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Prin­cipal Secretary GM Sikandar and others were also present.