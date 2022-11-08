Share:

“Great discoveries are made accidentally less

often than the populace likes to think.

William Cecil Dampier

On November 8, 1895, Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen became the first person to observe x-rays. This marked an era of significant scientific development that benefitted a variety of fields, especially medicine. The discovery was purely accidental and occurred when he was trying to see whether cathode rays could pass through glass. It was during this process he noticed a glow coming from a chemically coated screen nearby. He studied this more in his lab and conducted a series of tests. He discovered that the rays could pass through human flesh but not dense materials like bones. This enabled for him to see what was inside the body, without having to do much but use rays. The discovery was termed to be a medical miracle and x-rays soon became an essential diagnostic tool for the medical community.