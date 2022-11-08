Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production of an unregistered water fil­tration and drinking water company by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO) during a raid in Nishtar Town, here on Monday. The raid­ing team sent water samples for laboratory test after confiscating 5,000 litres of water bottles and a huge stock. PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that a food business operator (FBO) was running business of bottled water without getting accreditation from the competent author­ity. He said that the PFA imposed EPO due to viola­tion of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations and not employing trained staff and not presenting medi­cal certificates of workers. The PFA DG warned FBOs to ensure the use of food graded bottles and get registration certificates for running the busi­ness of water filtration plant or bottled water in Punjab. He said that the authority would continue an indiscriminate action against illegal food busi­nesses across the province.