Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan's keenness to work closely with the Middle Eastern countries to secure the planet against climate change impacts.

He was addressing Saudi Green Initiative Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh, Egypt on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister was appreciative of the Saudi Crown Prince for undertaking the landmark 'Middle East Green Initiative' saying it a big step in the right direction for human survival, regional rejuvenation and seed a much needed hope for a world looking for a greener and more bio diverse future.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is fully committed to the broader objective of the initiative and looks forward to working in close collaboration with the Middle East states for restoration of forests in dry land areas, management of protected areas, carbon stock assessment and establishment of forest monitoring system. He said nature based solutions are also at the heart of his country's ambitious climate action agenda.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the objectives of Middle East Green Initiative are aligned with those of Pakistan's forest policy and Green Pakistan Program which is focused on protecting, enhancing and managing our forests, wildlife and ecosystem by 2030. He said Pakistan has already extended full cooperation through exchange of knowledge and provision of experts for the Saudi Green initiative.