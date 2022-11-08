Share:

PESHAWAR - Capital City Police on Monday claimed to have achieved a major breakthrough by busting two gangs of street criminals and weapon smugglers, and also recovered several stolen motorbikes as well as weapons. Police officials told a presser that during a crackdown, a police team led by SHO Taimur Saleem arrested five members of a gang including three Afghans, and recovered 5 motorbikes, a rickshaw, 32 mobile phones, which used to be smuggled to Afghanistan after being stolen. In another raid, the cops arrested two weapon smugglers and recovered from their motorcar five Kalashnikovs, four rifles, 21 pistols, 100 bottles of liquor and 6000 bullets.