Police on Tuesday obtained arrest warrants for several Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders.

According to sources, police got arrest warrants for many PTI leaders including Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Zulfi Bukhari and Wasiq.

Sources said that Ali Amin Gandapur and Pervaiz Khattak were already wanted by the Islamabad police in other cases.

Sources said that with the permission of federal government, the Islamabad police, Rangers and FC could open motorway.

The daily business in federal capital is running as usual and the traffic flow is also continued.

However, the PTI activists protesting against the gun attack on their leader Imran khan have closed M-2 from both sides which is creating difficulties for citizens.