ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday telephoned the family members of Moazzam Shahzad Gondal who was killed during an attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s container during the long march in Waziristan last week. The president conveyed condolences to the grieved family members and prayed for his high ranks in paradise. The president also telephonically interacted with Ibtisam Hassan, who saved the PTI chief by overpowering the armed assailant during an attack on the container. He appreciated his bravery and also thanked him for saving the lives. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan also met with the children and mother of Gondal at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, Lahore.