President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged the youth to fully bring to use their capabilities for the progress and development of the country.

Addressing the convocation of NUTECH University in Islamabad on Tuesday, he voiced concerns over the rising mental stress including in the students saying they should create a balance in their lives.

The President noted that access to knowledge has become easy in the contemporary world because of technology. He said doors are open for the youth to seek more knowledge and better compete in the world.

Arif Alvi pointed out that the girls are excelling in different fields of education and it is important for the country that they remain part of the economic cycle.