Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh. Issues of bilateral and mutual interest were discussed between the two leaders. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present. Bilateral relations and the Saudi Crown Prince's visit to Pakistan were also discussed.

PM Shehbaz is in Egypt to participate in ‘Sharm Al Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit’. According to reports, the Saudi Crown Prince will come to Pakistan on November 21. Agreements worth billions of dollars have been expected between the two countries. Preparations for the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to finalize investment agreements and MoUs have entered a crucial phase.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there should be an impartial and transparent investigation into the attack on Imran Khan. Talking to CNN on Monday, he said that Pakistan is a developing country that has to face a severe flood situation.