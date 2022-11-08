Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded resignation of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani over violation of the constitutional sanctity of Senator Azam Swati, reported a private news channel on Monday. The parliamentary committee of the PTI and the joint opposition held a session in the Senate on Monday. According to the declaration, the parliamentary committee strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Imran Khan and expressed reservations over the non-registration of the First Information Report (FIR) against the nominated persons. The parliamentary committee demanded the authorities concerned to immediately register the FIR in accordance with the victim’s complaint. The committee also backed the four demands tabled by Imran Khan during his press conference. The committee expressed hope that the Supreme Court (SC) will take immediate action over Imran Khan’s demands. According to the declaration, the parliamentary committee also condemned the inhumane and immoral actions against Senator Azam Swati.