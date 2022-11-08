Share:

The PTI (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter) has issued a show-cause notice to a party leader belonging to Swabi on violation of party discipline.

PTI KP President Pervaiz Khan Khattak on Tuesday issued the show-cause notice to PTI Swabi leader Buland Iqbal on violation of party discipline.

He also suspended the party membership of Mr Buland.

The Swabi leader has been asked to submit his reply to the show-cause notice within two days.

Late last month, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had terminated the basic membership of senior party leader Faisal Vawda for violating the party discipline.