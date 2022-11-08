Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to challenge the First Information Report (FIR) of the assassination attempt on Imran Khan by the Wazirabad police.

PTI leaders rejected the First Information Report of the assassination attempt on the party chief in Wazirabad. PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Musarrat Cheema rejected the FIR of the Wazirabad gun attack.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the registration of the First Information Report without the names of the three people is useless, adding that the FIR is just a useless piece of paper to PTI.

Musarrat Cheema said that they reject the FIR of the attack on the PTI chief. An FIR without naming the prime suspects is a waste of time, she added.

Filing an FIR without the people named by the PTI Chief would lead to complicating the case, she added. Such a ‘cover-up’ is unacceptable to Imran Khan and the whole nation, Cheema added. ‘It is a matter of Pakistan’s most popular leader’s life, not a joke,’ she added.

Following the directions of the Supreme Court (SC), the Punjab police have finally registered a first information report (FIR) for the assassination attempt on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

According to details, the first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Wazirabad police station after a lapse of 96 hours of the incident.

Sources told that the case was registered under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and others at the City Police Station in Wazirabad. Naveed, the arrested suspect, was nominated in the FIR, sources added.