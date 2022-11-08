Share:

HARNAI - All Mulazmeen Ittehad on Mon­day rallied and staged a protest demonstration, demanding the authorities to recover the stolen vehicle of Sahib Jan Tarin, cancel the transfer orders of Harnai po­lice personnel to other districts and take steps for maintaining law and order situation in Harnai area of Balochistan province.

A protest rally led by Mo­min Khan Tarin, Provincial Vice Chairman, Government Teachers Association Balochistan under the auspices of All Mulazmeen It­tehad was taken out. Participants of rally marched through differ­ent roads and reached in front of Harnai Press Club where a protest demonstration was held. Addressing the protest demon­stration, speakers said that the incidents of theft had been oc­curring frequently in Harnai, but the authorities were taking no steps to apprehend thieves, add­ing, “So far five motorcycles have been stolen in front of Govern­ment Boys High School, Harnai, but no notice of the issue has been taken.” They said that the vehicle of Sahib Jan Tarin was stolen and the issue had already been brought into the notice of higher authorities, adding that if the vehicle of Sahib Jan Tarin was not recovered, protest sit-in would be staged outside the of­fice of SP Harnai. They demanded of the authorities not to post po­lice personnel of Harnai in other districts. Protest demonstration was addressed by Momin Khan Tarin, Vice Chairman, Govern­ment Teachers Association Balo­chistan, Sahib Jan Tarin, District President, Government Teachers Association, Harnai, Abbas Marg­zani and others