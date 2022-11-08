Share:

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi-led Punjab government has ordered the deployment of Rangers inside and outside the Punjab Governor House in the wake of protests being staged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A notification seeking the deployment of Rangers for the security of Punjab Governor House was also issued by provincial government in this regard.

The development comes the administration of Punjab’s Governor House wrote to the provincial chief secretary and inspector general of police seeking the deployment of the additional police force to ensure the security of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, his family, and staff residing in its premises.

The letter requested Punjab to take all possible measures for stopping the mob from entering the Governor House.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI workers and supporters last week protested outside Governor House Lahore, demanding the registration of FIR over attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

The protestors – who were chanting slogans against the federal government – also burned effigies of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders had been injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.